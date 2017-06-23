Kitten Captures Police Sergeant’s Heart, Pair Become Partners

LAKELAND, Florida (KDKA) – A stray kitten in Florida became a police sergeant’s partner just in time for Father’s Day.
Over the weekend, a Lakeland Police officer found the female kitten hiding near a lamppost. The officer picked her up and brought her back to the station, where she would be safe.
He even set her up with an empty records box to keep her warm.
Not long after, a sergeant saw the kitten and decided she shouldn’t be alone all night. So, he picked her up and two immediately became partners.
While Kelsey the kitten fell asleep on the job, she made a big impression on the sergeant.
In fact, he took her home!
