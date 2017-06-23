WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning Issued
One Killed In Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Shooting

June 23, 2017 4:17 PM
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar on Friday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Paulson Avenue and Dean Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At the scene, officers say they found a juvenile male lying in the street. Paramedics transported the victim to a local house, where he was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m.

Police believe the shooter is male, but they do not have a description.

The investigation is ongoing.

