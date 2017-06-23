One Killed In Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Shooting

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar on Friday afternoon.
Police and paramedics were sent to the scene just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Paulson Avenue and Dean Street.
At the scene, officers say they found a juvenile male lying in the street. Paramedics transported the victim to a local house, where he was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m.
Police believe the shooter is male, but they do not have a description.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter