Report: Penguins Make Trade With St. Louis For Ryan Reaves

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly made a trade on the first night of the NHL Draft.
According to several reports, Ryan Reaves will be coming to Pittsburgh from the St. Louis Blues.
Ryan Reaves has been dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not sure yet of the other trade details
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 24, 2017
The details of the trade have not yet been made official, but according to reports, the Penguins are sending forward Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st overall pick to the Blues.
Believe Sundqvist will go to STL in the Ryan Reaves deal. There are also picks involved, including the 31st
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 24, 2017
Stay with KDKA for the developing details.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter