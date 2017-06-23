FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Report: Penguins Make Trade With St. Louis For Ryan Reaves

June 23, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: NHL, NHL Draft, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ryan Reaves, St. Louis Blues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly made a trade on the first night of the NHL Draft.

According to several reports, Ryan Reaves will be coming to Pittsburgh from the St. Louis Blues.

The details of the trade have not yet been made official, but according to reports, the Penguins are sending forward Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st overall pick to the Blues.

Stay with KDKA for the developing details.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch