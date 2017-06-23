Western Pa. Pickleball Tournament Brings Hundreds To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a pickleball day in Pittsburgh!

The second annual Western Pennsylvania Pickleball Tournament has netted more than 400 players from the United States and Canada. They relish the competition, as the three-day volley got underway Friday.

Tournament director Lou Sherfinski explained the rules.

“You only get one serve, and you serve underhand. So the server doesn’t have a strong advantage. The server must wait for the return to bounce before he can hit it again. That’s called our two-bounce rule,” he says.

Pickleball is a gentler game than the high-powered world of tennis.

Mike Kozak of Richmond, Indiana, indicated it’s a game for all ages.

“A lot of people used to play tennis, but maybe can’t cover the court as much any more. So Pickleball is perfect. And all fitness levels can play. It’s very social. Much more social than tennis,” he said.

Cheryl Barnes of Alabama plans to do some sightseeing.

“I haven’t had a chance to see much, but I’m going to go to some museums this afternoon, and maybe take some walking tours tomorrow,” she saidl

It’s not just for older players.

“I love the game,” said 19-year-old Jonathan Silverstein of Arlington, Virginia. “It’s fun. It’s fast paced. And you get to meet a lot of great people.”

The competition is expected to raise 25 thousand dollars for the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania. The pickleball players are pleased to do it.

“I love the thrill of competition,” said Mary Kozak of Richmond, Indiana. “I love to travel often, for tournaments. I’m happy to be here. This city is beautiful!”

A chamber of commerce moment, at a pickleball tournament that is simply…”i-dill.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter