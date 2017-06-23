Pickup Truck Crashes Off Overpass Onto Pennsylvania Turnpike

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) – State police say a pickup has crashed off an overpass and fallen onto its roof onto a Pennsylvania Turnpike off-ramp, closing one lane of the toll road near Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near Oakmont, at mile marker 49. That’s about two miles east of the Allegheny Valley interchange.
The driver over the pickup was taken to an unspecified hospital.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.
The site of the crash is about 15 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)