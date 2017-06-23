Broome, Walsh Power Riverhounds Past Tampa Bay, 2-0

GAME RECAP PROVIDED BY PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS

PITTSBURGH (Riverhounds.com) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds (5-6-4) defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies (6-4-6), 2-0, on Thursday night at Highmark Stadium.

Chevaughn Walsh, in his first start of the season, opened the scoring in the 11th minute and his eventual substitution, Romeo Parkes , concluded the scoring in the 88th minute to buoy the Hounds to their first victory since May 13.

Thursday started ominously for the Hounds after starting goalkeeper Trey Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury in pregame warmups. Keasel Broome received the surprise start in net for the Riverhounds, making his third start in the regular season and first since April 12.

Broome was stellar in net, stopping all five Tampa Bay shots en route to a clean sheet – the fifth for the Hounds on the season.

The scoring started in the 11th minute when the Hounds opened scoring for the first time in three matches. Corey Hertzog made an excellent pass from midfield to a streaking Walsh up the center of the field. Walsh faked out defender Luke Boden with a move to his left and then fired a shot to the left of lunging Tampa Bay keeper Matt Pickens into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

The Hounds had several other quality scoring chances in the first half, including Kevin Kerr’s header that just missed the cross bar in the 24th minute. Ten minutes later, Danny Earl’s free kick from 35 yards out was stopped by Pickens, who turned it toward the left goal post.

In the second half, the Rowdies dominated possession, but failed to get many high-danger scoring opportunities. Tampa Bay’s best chance came in extra time, when midfielder Joe Cole tried to kick a rebound inside the box past Broome with his left foot, but Broome flung his right foot out to make the save.

Even if Cole’s shot had gone in, it would not have tied the game. Parkes tallied in the 88th minute by streaking up the sideline and speeding past midfielder Alex Morrell into the left side of the box and then firing the ball past Pickens on his left side for his second goal of the season.

Pittsburgh had a couple golden opportunities shortly before Parkes’ goal. Hertzog hit the post twice in the 85th minute, first on a header just a few feet away from Pickens and then on a right toe shot that glanced off the left post.

The win is the Hounds’ first in their past six matches in league play, previously going 0-3-2 in their past five games entering Thursday night. The Hounds do not play the Rowdies again until July 29 in Tampa Bay – their first visit ever to Al Lang Stadium.

The Hounds will look to continue their win streak when they face the Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Highmark Stadium. Tickets to the match are still available and can be purchased by visiting Riverhounds.com.

