Watch: Steelers CB Ross Cockrell Paints Happy Hypocycloids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ross Cockrell traded in his pads for some paintbrushes in a new video posted on the Steelers’ Twitter account.

Cockrell channeled his inner Bob Ross to teach viewers how to paint the Steelers logo. So, instead of happy trees, Cockrell paints happy hypocycloids.

“We’ll now move to the hypocycloids, I just learned that word five minutes ago,” Cockrell says with a deadpan delivery.

Cockrell emphasizes that the edges must be sharp and clean.

With his masterpiece nearly complete, he makes a plea to the artists of the world.

“For all the artists out there, I’m not a painter, I’m a football player. So, please excuse the mess.”

Hopefully, there are more of these to come!

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter