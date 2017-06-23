FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Watch: Steelers CB Ross Cockrell Paints Happy Hypocycloids

June 23, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Steelers, Ross Cockrell

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ross Cockrell traded in his pads for some paintbrushes in a new video posted on the Steelers’ Twitter account.

Cockrell channeled his inner Bob Ross to teach viewers how to paint the Steelers logo. So, instead of happy trees, Cockrell paints happy hypocycloids.

“We’ll now move to the hypocycloids, I just learned that word five minutes ago,” Cockrell says with a deadpan delivery.

Cockrell emphasizes that the edges must be sharp and clean.

With his masterpiece nearly complete, he makes a plea to the artists of the world.

“For all the artists out there, I’m not a painter, I’m a football player. So, please excuse the mess.”

Hopefully, there are more of these to come!

