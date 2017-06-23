FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
State Police Chase Begins In Washington County, Ends In Pittsburgh

June 23, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Road, Pennsylvania State Police, Police Chase, Stayton Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lengthy police chase ended Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

It began in Washington County, where State Police initiated the pursuit of a U-Haul van. The van refused to stop for troopers and traveled north on Interstate 79, into Allegheny County and eventually the City of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Police joined the chase around 4:45 a.m.

The pursuit ended when the van came to a stop next to a building near the corner of Stayton Street and Brighton Road.

An Allegheny County emergency official said one patient was taken to a nearby hospital.

State Police in Washington are investigating.

