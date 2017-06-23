Air Force Thunderbird Flips While Practicing For Ohio Air Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say that one of the F-16 Thunderbirds has been involved in an accident while practicing for an Ohio air show.

Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a “mishap” while a plane was on the ground.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the two-seat Thunderbird landed and was taxiing down the runway when a gust of wind flipped the aircraft on its top.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft. Reed says there was no immediate report of any injuries or fuel leaks.

The pilot has reportedly been safely removed from the plane and gave a “thumbs up” to medics as he was taken away.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled to take part in the Dayton Air Show this weekend.

