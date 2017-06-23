WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Close In On Area

June 23, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Weather, Tornado Warning

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A line of severe weather is prompting a series of alerts around western Pennsylvania.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for much of southwestern and south central Pennsylvania.

Areas of Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m.

Washington County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:45 p.m.

A photo from Nate Kepler shows roads starting to flood at Park Avenue and South Main in Washington, Pa. around 3:30 p.m.

nate kepler park avenue and south main in washington pa Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Close In On Area

(Photo Credit: Nate Kepler)

A Flash Flood Warning is in also in effect for Allegheny County until 6 p.m.

Earlier, a Tornado Warning was issued for Washington County.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch