Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Close In On Area

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A line of severe weather is prompting a series of alerts around western Pennsylvania.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for much of southwestern and south central Pennsylvania.
Areas of Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m.
Washington County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:45 p.m.
A photo from Nate Kepler shows roads starting to flood at Park Avenue and South Main in Washington, Pa. around 3:30 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning is in also in effect for Allegheny County until 6 p.m.
Earlier, a Tornado Warning was issued for Washington County.
