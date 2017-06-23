FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Cops: Woman Jailed For Shooting At Inattentive Husband

June 23, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Mercedes Rosario

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed because police say she fired a gunshot in the direction of her inattentive husband.

Forty-three-year-old Mercedes Rosario remained in the Lehigh County jail on Friday unable to post bail on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Allentown police say she became upset Wednesday evening when her estranged husband, who still lives with her, wouldn’t listen to her. Police say she grabbed his holstered 9mm pistol from a shelf then fired a shot into the wall in his direction.

Rosario’s public defender couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. She faces a preliminary hearing June 28.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

