Casey: GOP Health Bill Would Mean ‘Destructive’ Cuts

June 24, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Bob Casey, Health Care

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has told a town hall crowd that the Republican health care proposal in the U.S. Senate would mean “destructive” cuts to Medicaid and “obscene” tax cuts for the rich.

Casey, who is running for re-election next year, spent much of the time Saturday telling the supportive crowd at Franklin & Marshall College how he believes the measure would hurt vulnerable Americans.

He said it “sells out the middle class” and would hurt, children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said he’s likely to support the measure, in part because it puts Medicaid on a sustainable path.

The chairman of the Republican party of Pennsylvania accused Casey of playing “political games” instead of working to fix the system.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 24, 2017 at 8:14 PM

    Casey is a MORON

