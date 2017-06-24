SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Study Testing New Device To Help With Back Pain

June 24, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Back Pain, Evoke Study

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A study is testing a new device that could help with back pain.

The “Evoke Clinical Study” is evaulating the Evoke Spinal Cord Stimulation system, which is designed to relieve chronic back and leg pain.

If you qualify and choose to participate in the study, you will receive the system at no cost.

To find out more about the system and to see if you qualify for the study, head to EvokeStudy.com.

