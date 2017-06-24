Nurse Caught On Camera Abusing 2-Year-Old With Special Needs

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — A woman checked in on her son using a nanny cam app and caught a nurse abusing the 2-year-old child, who has special needs.

CBS Los Angeles reports that Thelma Manalastas was employed by Maxim Healthcare Services, a nationwide company that provides home healthcare.

Manalastas was watching 2-year-old Landon Ko while his parents were at their other son’s basketball game. When the child’s mother, Dyana, pulled up her nanny cam app to check on Landon, she saw Manalastas abusing him.

In video footage, the nurse can be seen hitting the child as he cries. At one point, she rolls up a magazine and smacks him with it.

Dyana told CBS Los Angeles that her son suffers from a syndrome that requires 24-hour care.

“He’s not verbal. He’s already blind in one eye. And he’s 100 percent fed by a feeding tube,” Ko told CBS Los Angeles.

Dyana and her husband, who were 20 minutes away, called 911. In the nanny cam footage, police can be seen taking Manalastas out of the house.

CBS Los Angeles says Maxim Healthcare Services released a statement saying the incident resulted in the termination of Manaslastas’ employment with Maxim. The Ko family is filing a lawsuit against the company and Manaslastas.

