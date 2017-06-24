Penguins Make First Choice In 2017 NHL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first choice in the 2017 NHL Draft on Saturday morning.
With the 51st overall pick, the Penguins selected 18-year-old Zachary Lauzon from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
The Penguins say last season Lauzon won the Kevin Lowe Award for the best defensive defenseman in the QMJHL, which Kris Letang won in 2007.
The Penguins have five picks remaining: one in the 3rd round, two in the 5th round, one in the 6th round and one in the 7th round.
Friday night, the Pens made a trade to acquire Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues. In return, the Pens sent rookie forward Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st overall pick to the Blues.
