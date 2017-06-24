SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Penguins Make First Choice In 2017 NHL Draft

June 24, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: NHL, NHL Draft, Pittsburgh Penguins, Zachary Lauzon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first choice in the 2017 NHL Draft on Saturday morning.

With the 51st overall pick, the Penguins selected 18-year-old Zachary Lauzon from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Penguins say last season Lauzon won the Kevin Lowe Award for the best defensive defenseman in the QMJHL, which Kris Letang won in 2007.

The Penguins have five picks remaining: one in the 3rd round, two in the 5th round, one in the 6th round and one in the 7th round.

Friday night, the Pens made a trade to acquire Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues. In return, the Pens sent rookie forward Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st overall pick to the Blues.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch