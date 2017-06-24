Red Cross Offers Assistance Over Weeks Of Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather and flooding has caused a lot of damage across western Pennsylvania, and the Red Cross has been out to assist those in need.
In the past few days, Red Cross volunteers and staff have distributed more than 60 Red Cross Clean-Up Kits to homeowners affected by flooding, and over the past two weekends, about 250 Clean-Up kits were distributed.
Four families in Indiana County and two families in Allegheny County whose homes sustained greater damage received additional Red Cross assistance.
Anyone affected by flooding and severe weather who still needs assistance can call the Red Cross for help.
Indiana County residents should call (724) 465-5678 and choose option 1.
Residents in Westmoreland and Fayette counties should call (724) 834-6510 and choose option 1.
