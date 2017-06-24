Police: Armed Man Struck Trooper With Vehicle, Fled Scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are searching for a man who struck a trooper with his vehicle then fled the scene in South Franklin Township late Friday night.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Zachary Clayton Jones, of West Finley Township.

According to state police, troopers encountered a suspicious vehicle in the 200-block of Game Lands Road just before Templeton Road around 11:30 p.m.

As troopers approached the vehicle, they saw Jones was inside, and he had a firearm in the car with him. A trooper attempted to reach into the vehicle to take the firearm, but Jones started to drive off, striking the trooper with his car.

State police say both troopers fired multiple rounds at the vehicle in an attempt to stop Jones, but he continued to flee the scene. It is unknown if any shots struck Jones or his car.

The trooper who was hit by Jones’s vehicle received medical treatment for his injuries.

An extensive search of the area is being conducted, but troopers have not located Jones or his car. A warrant has been issued for Jones’s arrest.

Anyone who sees Jones or his vehicle — a rust-colored Honda sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate JRA-4661 — should call 911 or contact state police at (724) 223-5200. Do not approach Jones, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

