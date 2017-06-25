Face-Chewing Killer Says He Wants ‘To Be A Normal Kid Again’

June 25, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Austin Harrouff, Florida

WEST BALM BEACH, Fla. (KDKA) — A young man who was found chewing on the flesh of a man he killed says he just wants “to be a normal kid again.”

Austin Harrouff is accused of fatally stabbing a couple in their Florida home in August 2016.

CBS Miami reports that when deputies arrived on the scene, Harrouff was biting one of the victims’ face and chewing on the flesh. He was arrested and charged for murder after spending more than a month in the hospital.

In recently released jailhouse phone calls, Harrouff can be heard talking to his mother.

During one conversation, he says, “It just sucks. I just want to be a normal kid again.”

Harrouff was 19 years old at the time of the murders. He was a student at Florida State University.

According to CBS Miami, investigators said Harrouff was not on any mind-altering drugs when he killed the couple. His lawyer says Harrouff suffers from mental illness.

