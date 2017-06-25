Ohio Killer Who Survived Execution Wants Next Try Blocked

June 25, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Columbus, Death Sentence, Execution, Lethal Injection, Ohio, Romell Broom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 is asking a federal judge to prevent a second trip to the state’s death chamber.

Romell Broom was sentenced to die for the 1984 rape and murder of 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland.

The state stopped Broom’s execution after two hours when executioners couldn’t find a usable vein following 18 needle sticks.

The 61-year-old Broom is only the second U.S. inmate to survive an execution after the process began. A new execution date has been set for June 17, 2020.

Broom’s attorneys asked in a filing last week that Broom be removed from death row, arguing a second execution attempt is cruel and unusual punishment and a double jeopardy violation.

The state is expected to oppose the request.

