Ohio Killer Who Survived Execution Wants Next Try Blocked

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 is asking a federal judge to prevent a second trip to the state’s death chamber.
Romell Broom was sentenced to die for the 1984 rape and murder of 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland.
The state stopped Broom’s execution after two hours when executioners couldn’t find a usable vein following 18 needle sticks.
The 61-year-old Broom is only the second U.S. inmate to survive an execution after the process began. A new execution date has been set for June 17, 2020.
Broom’s attorneys asked in a filing last week that Broom be removed from death row, arguing a second execution attempt is cruel and unusual punishment and a double jeopardy violation.
The state is expected to oppose the request.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)