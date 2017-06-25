One Critically Injured In Allegheny Co. Rollover Crash

June 25, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Kennedy Township, Rollover Crash

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was critically injured in a rollover crash in Kennedy Township early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on I-79 northbound.

State police say a 26-year-old driver was attempting to change lanes when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and began to slide sideways in loose dirt. His vehicle struck a guiderail and overturned.

Five passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say one of the passengers, a 28-year-old woman from Kentucky, was critically injured. The driver and the four other passengers sustained minor injuries.

