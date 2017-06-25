One Critically Injured In Allegheny Co. Rollover Crash

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was critically injured in a rollover crash in Kennedy Township early Sunday morning.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. on I-79 northbound.
State police say a 26-year-old driver was attempting to change lanes when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and began to slide sideways in loose dirt. His vehicle struck a guiderail and overturned.
Five passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police say one of the passengers, a 28-year-old woman from Kentucky, was critically injured. The driver and the four other passengers sustained minor injuries.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter