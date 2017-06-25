Man Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Sword Slaying

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – A man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter but cleared of robbery and conspiracy in the sword slaying of a man that Pennsylvania authorities alleged occurred during a dispute over drug money.
The (Altoona) Mirror reports that Indiana county jurors deliberated for more than seven hours before reaching a verdict just before midnight Friday on the charges against 45-year-old Michael Eades.
Eades testified earlier that he had nothing to do with the September 2014 death of 37-year-old Tyron Howard of Blairsville but said he was outside the victim’s house while his companions entered.
State police had accused Eades of plotting with three other men to rob and kill Howard over a debt. His body was found the following month and a sword with a 22-inch blade was recovered.
