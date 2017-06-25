Man Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Sword Slaying

June 25, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Indiana County, Michael Ernest Eades Jr., Tyron Howard

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – A man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter but cleared of robbery and conspiracy in the sword slaying of a man that Pennsylvania authorities alleged occurred during a dispute over drug money.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that Indiana county jurors deliberated for more than seven hours before reaching a verdict just before midnight Friday on the charges against 45-year-old Michael Eades.

Eades testified earlier that he had nothing to do with the September 2014 death of 37-year-old Tyron Howard of Blairsville but said he was outside the victim’s house while his companions entered.

State police had accused Eades of plotting with three other men to rob and kill Howard over a debt. His body was found the following month and a sword with a 22-inch blade was recovered.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch