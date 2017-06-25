Vacant New Castle Home Destroyed In Suspicious Fire

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a home in New Castle early Sunday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the corner of Jefferson and West Lutton streets.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see flames from the left side of the home on the second floor.
It took firefighters at least an hour and a half to bring the fire under control, but hot spots were still popping up around 2:30 a.m.
The house was unoccupied, as the previous residents had recently moved out. Fire officials said the previous tenants were forced to move out two weeks ago because of code violations.
The house is a total loss and will be torn down.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is being considered suspicious.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter