Man Struck By Firework During Leechburg Carnival

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — A man was flown to a local hospital after he was struck by a firework in Leechburg on Saturday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Cana Street.
According to state police, a 39-year-old man was setting off fireworks for the Leechburg Fireman’s Carnival. As he was lighting the mortars during the show, a firework went off and struck him.
“One of the fireworks went off, and it didn’t go up in the air. Then another two went off, and after those two went off, I heard screaming, ‘Help! Help!’” witness Jimmy Francis said.
State police say the victim was flown to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition Sunday morning.
Officials did not confirm the extent of the victim’s injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
