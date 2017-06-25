Watch: Crowd Catches Teenager Who Falls From Gondola Ride

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (KDKA) — A crowd of park guests and employees at a Six Flags Amusement Park in New York gathered below a gondola to catch a teenager who was dangling from the car.

CBS News reports that a 14-year-old girl was riding the “Sky Ride” gondola at a Six Flags near Albany, New York, with a child relative. She fell from the stationary two-person car and was left dangling as an operator stopped the ride.

In a Facebook video, you see a crowd of employees and park guests standing beneath the girl, who was hanging onto the gondola about 25 feet above the ground.

Someone yells, “They’ll catch you! They’ll catch you, honey, go ahead!” The girl then falls, hits a tree branch, and is caught by the group standing below the gondola. Several people then carry the girl away.

According to CBS News, park emergency medical staff treated the girl. She was then sent to a hospital before being transferred by helicopter to a medical center. One of the guests who assisted in catching the girl was treated and released from a hospital for a back injury.

Park officials said the ride was in proper working order, but it has been closed so they can complete a thorough review.

