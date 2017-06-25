Penn Hills Man Fatally Shot In Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Wilkinsburg on Saturday night.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the intersection of Maple and Hunter streets just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 24-year-old Kelly Anthony Gunn, of Penn Hills.

Police say they have determined that Gunn had traveled to Wilkinsburg to meet another person. According to police, that person shot at Gunn from a silver sedan, then fled the area. The exact model of the sedan is unknown, but police say it may be a Chevy Impala.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting should call (412) 473-1300 or contact Allegheny County Police via their social media accounts.

