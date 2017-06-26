Police: Brentwood Man Kidnapped, Assaulted Woman & Child

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — A man from Brentwood is facing charges after police say he kidnapped two people, including a child, over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the GetGo on Route 51 for a report of a stabbing.

Witnesses gave police a description of a black male wearing a white t-shirt. A short time later, police identified a man driving northbound on Route 51 fitting that description.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Ian Reese.

Police took Reese back to the GetGo to make a positive ID with the victims, a woman and a juvenile.

The woman told police she had been involved in a relationship with Reese, but had been trying to break it off. She took him to a Walmart in West Mifflin earlier in the evening to try to calm him down.

The woman told police she and the child had been threatened by Reese, and they were afraid if they left, he would try to kill them. The victim told police the child tried unsuccessfully to find help inside the Walmart store.

When they left that parking lot, they ended up at the GetGo, where the victim told police Reese became aggressive, punching out her rear window and ultimately punching the juvenile in the face.

She was able to identify her attacker and police took him immediately into custody.

Reese is in the Allegheny County Jail. He faces a list of charges, including kidnapping, simple assault and terroristic threats.

