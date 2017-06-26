WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Made-To-Order Donut Shop Opens In Pittsburgh

June 26, 2017 3:50 PM
SOUTH HILLS (KDKA) — A made-to-order donut shop opened its first franchise location in the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

Duck Donuts Franchising Company held a grand opening for its new location at 100 Siena Drive in Upper St. Clair on Friday.

The company has three other locations in Pennsylvania, but this is its first in the Pittsburgh area. The store is owned by Pittsburgh natives Andrew and Kate Jarusinsky.

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of toppings, from sprinkles to bacon. The store also serves signature coffee blends, breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes and more.

Visit Duck Donuts’ website for store hours and visit their Facebook page for more on its Pittsburgh location.

