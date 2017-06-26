Riders Stuck On Kennywood Roller Coaster

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Riders got stuck on a Kennywood roller coaster Sunday afternoon.
According to park officials, the Phantom’s Revenge stopped when the ride’s computer sensed a problem.
Riders were stuck on the lift hill for 5 to 10 minutes.
Officials say everything went according to standard procedure, and the ride stopped in its designated area.
Nothing was found to be wrong with the ride, and the ride was allowed to continue.
