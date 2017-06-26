Penguins’ Mark Recchi Elected To Hockey Hall Of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Recchi is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Recchi, a former Penguins’ player and the organization’s current director of player development, was announced Monday as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Other players being enshrined in the Hall include long-time Anaheim Ducks players Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya, as well as Dave Andreychuk, women’s star Danielle Goyette, coach Clare Drake and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

Recchi (fourth year) and Andreychuk (ninth) are long-overdue additions. Recchi won the Cup three times and is 12th in scoring, and Andreychuk won it once and is 29th.

Meet the HHOF Class of 2017. Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi, Teemu Selanne, Clare Drake and Jeremy Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/fzwGJUZVZv — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 26, 2017

Recchi’s first Stanley Cup came with the Penguins in 1991. He also won as a player with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and the Boston Bruins in 2011. He’s added two more champions this year and last year as a member of the Penguins’ front office staff.

The Penguins drafted Recchi in the fourth round of the 1988 NHL Draft.

He is now the seventh player from the Pens’ 1991 championship team to make it into the Hall of Fame. He joins Mario Lemieux, Paul Coffey, Ron Francis, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Bryan Trottier.

Selanne was elected in his first year of eligibility after putting up 1,457 points. The “Finnish Flash” had 76 goals as a rookie with Winnipeg in 1992-93 and won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

Kariya had his career cut short by injuries but was a point-a-game player.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Nov. 13 in Toronto.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)