WATCH: Man Nearly Drops Baby While Catching Foul Ball

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – A father made a rather impressive one-handed catch on a foul ball while holding a baby in the other arm. He also caught some flak from the child’s mother.

It all happened during the eighth inning of a Mets-Dodgers game in Los Angeles.

The man is holding the baby when he pops up to attempt to grab the ball. He appears to have a firm grasp on the child as he bobbles the ball before securing it.

Normally, this would be a highlight on its own. However, before he can even begin to celebrate his achievement, the mother grabs the child out his hands. It’s unclear what was said, but we’re guessing she wasn’t as impressed with the catch as he was.

A man just out of the frame to the left eventually reaches in to congratulate the man on his catch.

But, the man to the right definitely throws some shade at the father. We’re not sure if it’s about the man’s actions with the baby, or if he’s upset about missing out on the foul ball.

