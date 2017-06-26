McDonald Volunteer Fire Chief Laid To Rest After W.Va. Explosion

MCDONALD (KDKA) – Dozens gathered in Washington County to say goodbye to one of their own.

Fire Chief Scott Albertini, 53, was laid to rest Monday after a deadly explosion in West Virginia.

“Very dedicated to the department and to the community,” Joe Rehak, president of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered at McDonald Presbyterian Church to say goodbye to Albertini. Following the services, he was laid to rest at the Robinson Run Cemetery in McDonald.

Albertini was a 35-year member and chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department.

“He was an EMT,” Rehak said. “He also was very active all of his career. He came up through the ranks as a second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and now he is, was the Chief.”

Albertini died last week at the Midland Resource Recovery Plant in Barbour County, West Virginia.

“His son-in-law’s father came into the station and told me,” Rehak said. “He came in and said Scott was killed in an accident.”

Reports say he was working on a tank when it exploded.

Rehak says he was always working with Albertini.

“My fondest memory is his wedding,” Rehak said. “He was a member when he got married, naturally, and he invited most of the company to the wedding. It showed his dedication to the company and his closeness with the people here.”

Albertini leaves behind a wife, two daughters and three grandchildren.

