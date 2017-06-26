Nintendo Announces Release Of Super NES Classic Edition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last year, there was the NES Classic Edition. This spring, there was the Nintendo Switch. Now, get ready for the Super NES Classic Edition.
Nintendo announced the console’s release on Twitter Monday afternoon.
According to the company’s website, the Super NES Classic Edition is smaller than the home console from the ’90s, but it still has its original look and feel.
The console will come with 21 classic Super NES games, including Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, plus the never-before-released Star Fox 2.
The system will be available on Sept. 29. Nintendo’s website lists the retail price at $79.99.
The NES Classic Edition flew off the shelves when it was released last November, just in time for holiday shopping, and gamers lined up earlier this spring to get their hands on the new Nintendo Switch.
