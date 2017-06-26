WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Town Limits Councilman’s Broadcast Of Taps Over Loudspeaker

Neighbors Complained Broadcasts Violate Borough's Noise Ordinance June 26, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Glen Rock Borough, Joshua Corney, Pennsylvania, Taps, York

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania town councilman who broadcasts taps at his home through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.

The York Dispatch reports the Glen Rock Borough Council voted Wednesday to restrict Councilman Joshua Corney’s broadcast of the song to Sunday nights and to certain flag holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot’s Day.

Corney didn’t attend the meeting.

The Navy lieutenant commander who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says he plays the recording of the bugle call for “lights out” to honor those in the Armed Forces. He says he is willing to compromise but doesn’t want to sacrifice his rights.

Several people who live near Corney have complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough’s noise ordinance and create a disturbance.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch