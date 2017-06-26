Coroner: 26-Year-Old Washington Co. Man Killed In ATV Crash

June 26, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Avella, Cody Wood, Washington County

AVELLA, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle.

The Washington County coroner says 26-year-old Cody Wood, of Hickory, wasn’t wearing a helmet when he lost control of the vehicle on a wooded hillside in Avella shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The coroner has yet to rule on the cause of death. The state police were investigating the crash.

