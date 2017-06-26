Weight Watchers Summer Grilling & Dessert Recipes

If you’re looking for some delicious recipes to try this summer that won’t ruin your diet, check out these from Weight Watchers!
Cuban Flank Steak With Lime and Fresh Mango
Weight Watchers Magazine (May/June)
SmartPoints Value: 5 per serving
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- ½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 large garlic cloves
- 1 ½ tablespoons packed fresh oregano
- 1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ½ lb. lean flank steak
- 2 medium firm-ripe mangoes, sliced
- 1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges
Directions:
- In a blender, combine lime zest and juice, orange zest and juice, oil, garlic, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper; blend until smooth.
- Reserve 3 Tbsp. marinade for serving. Place steak in a wide, shallow bowl; pour remaining marinade over steak and let sit, uncovered, at room temperature while you heat grill, about 10 minutes (or cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight).
- Heat grill (or broiler) to high.
- Remove steak from marinade, brushing off any solid bits. Grill over direct heat (or under broiler), turning once, until desired degree of doneness is reached, about 5-minutes per side for medium-rare.
- Thinly slice steak across grain and drizzle with reserved marinade; serve with mango slices and lime wedges.
Grilled Chicken with Grilled Tomatillo Salsa
Weight Watchers Magazine (May/June)
SmartPoints Value: 1 per serving
Ingredients:
- 2 lb. skinless boneless chicken breasts
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or canola oil, divided
- 1 lb. tomatillos, papery husks removed, rinsed, cored, and roughly chopped
- 1 small jalapeno, stemmed, seeded, roughly chopped
- 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, plus extra for serving
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
Directions:
- Prepare your grill for medium-high heat (or heat a large grill pan set over a couple of burners); make sure your grates are super clean.
- Meanwhile, place chicken in a large bowl; sprinkle with cumin and 1 tsp salt. Drizzle chicken with 1 Tbsp oil; evenly coat with seasonings using your hands.
- Place tomatillos, jalapeno, onion, and garlic on a large piece of aluminum foil; drizzle with remaining oil and sprinkle with 1 tsp salt. Use your hands to mix everything together; fold foil to create a secure package (use a second piece of foil if needed).
- Place chicken and foil packet on grill. Cook, turning chicken and foil packet halfway through grilling, until chicken is browned and firm to touch and vegetables are softened (check by carefully opening package), about 15 minutes total.
- Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest while you finish making salsa.
- Carefully transfer contents of foil packet (including all of the juice) to a blender or a food processor; add cilantro, lime juice and remaining salt. Pulse until smooth; add more salt and/or lime juice if necessary.
- Thick slice chicken; transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle salsa over top and garnish with cilantro; serve immediately.
*Note: You can make the tomatillo salsa up to 3 days ahead.
Greek Yogurt with Warm Blueberry Sauce
Weight Watchers Cruise Featured Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 2 Tbsp sugar, granulated
- 2 Tbsp water
- ½ tsp lemon zest, grated, or more to taste (plus extra for garnish)
- ½ tsp fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
- 1 pinch table salt
- 3 cups fat-free plain Greek yogurt
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, combine blueberries, sugar and water; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until most of the berries burst and cook down into a purple sauce, about 5 to 7 minutes.
- Remove sauce from heat and stir in lemon zest, lemon juice and salt; let cool to warm. (If not using right away, transfer to a container, cover and refrigerate until serving. Reheat before serving.)
- To serve, spoon yogurt into small bowls; top with warm berry sauce and swirl sauce into yogurt. Yields 1/2 cup yogurt and about 1/4 cup sauce per serving.