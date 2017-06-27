Spokesman: Alabama Military Post On Lockdown, Possible Shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of a possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”
Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast.
Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.
— Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017
Colster said there were no confirmed casualties, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.
A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.
