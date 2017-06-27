Spokesman: Alabama Military Post On Lockdown, Possible Shooter

June 27, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Alabama, Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of a possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualties, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

