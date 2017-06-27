Cosby Venue Could Move To California In Sex Abuse Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) – The stage for Bill Cosby‘s next trial shifts to California.
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Santa Monica to set a trial date in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.
Judy Huth accuses the comedian of forcing her to perform a sex act on him in a bedroom at the mansion around 1974, when she was 15.
The hearing comes less than two weeks after a Pennsylvania jury deadlocked on criminal charges against Cosby on charges he drugged and molested a Temple University worker.
Cosby’s legal team declared victory after the Pennsylvania mistrial, though prosecutors have vowed to retry him.
The Los Angeles Superior Court judge could delay setting a trial date until after Cosby is retried.
