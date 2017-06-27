Children’s Hospital Ranked Among Nation’s Best For 8th Straight Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the eighth straight year, Children’s Hospital has been ranked as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country.
The annual U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals ranked Pittsburgh’s ninth overall.
“We are proud to be consistently recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country,” Children’s Hospital President Christopher Gessner said. “It is rewarding for our physicians, nurses and support staff, who every day work together with skill and passion to provide the best care for children and adolescents with the most complex medical conditions.”
According to a press release from Children’s Hospital, the rankings “highlight the top 50 U.S. pediatric hospitals in each of 10 specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; neonatology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology; and urology.”
Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh ranked among the best in all of those specialties.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
- Boston Children’s Hospital
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
- Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston
- John Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
- Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio
- Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
