Gaynor’s School Of Cooking Summer Recipes

If you’d like to improve your skills in the kitchen, check out these simple recipes from the Gaynor’s School Of Cooking, or sign up for an upcoming class!

Eton Mess

½ C superfine sugar

2 large eggs

½ lb strawberries, hulled

2 t confectioners

1 1/3 C heavy cream

1. Pre-heat the oven to gas 300°F

2. Place the egg whites in a the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk until soft peaks form

3. Then with the machine running slowly add the superfine sugar, about a tablespoon at a time, and continue to whisk until each tablespoon of sugar has been thoroughly whisked in and the egg whites are stiff and shiny.

4. Scoop rounded tablespoonfuls of the mixture onto the lined baking tray. Place in the oven on the middle shelf, reduce the heat down to 275°F and leave the meringues there for 1 hour. After that, turn the oven off and leave the meringues in the oven to dry out overnight, or until the oven is completely cold.

5. When you’re ready to make the dessert, place half the strawberries and in a blender together with the confectioner’s sugar. Purée the mixture, then pass it through a nylon sieve to remove the seeds.

6. Then chop the remaining strawberries and whisk the cream to the soft peaks stage.

7. Break up the meringues into roughly 1 inch pieces, place them in a large mixing bowl, add the chopped strawberries, then fold in the whipped cream

8. . Then gently fold in all but about 2 T of the strawberry purée to give a marbled effect. Drizzled with the remaining purée and serve immediately.

Blueberries With Maple Cream

Yield: 4 servings

1 pint fresh blueberries

4 T maple syrup

1/2 C sour cream or vanilla yogurt

Cinnamon

1. Wash the blueberries (if fresh) and remove all stems.

2. Sweeten with the maple syrup and re¬frigerate at least 1 hour.

3. Serve with a dollop of sour cream on each portion, sprinkled

with a dash of cinnamon

Oriental Chicken Salad

Serves 4

1/3 lb bacon

2 small boneless chicken breasts,

cooked and skinned

6 C mixed salad greens

6 T chopped scallions

1 ½ oz chow mein noodles

4oz canned sliced water chestnuts

Dressing

1 T honey

2 ½ T canola oil

1 ½ t sesame oil

2 ½ T soy sauce

1T ketchup

½ t dry mustard

½ t minced ginger

1. Fry the bacon in a large skillet, allow to cool then crumble it.

2. Slice the chicken into stirps

3. Combine the bacon, chicken, mixed greens, onions, noodles and chestnuts together. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Make the dressing: Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and combine well. When ready to serve dress the salad with some of the dressing. Place the remaining dressing on table.

Grilled Panzenella Salad

Serves 5-6

1 large red pepper, cut into wide strips

1 orange or yellow pepper, cut into wide strips

1 large summer squash, cut 1/3” strips lengthwise

1 medium red onion, cut into 1/3 “ rounds

½ loaf of crusty bread, cut into thick slices

Extra virgin olive oil

1 cloves garlic, cut in half

Dressing:

2 T lemon juice

1T balsamic vinegar

1 ½ t lemon zest

3 T extra virgin olive oil

1/2 lb tomatoes, diced

¼C minced parsley

1 T minced tarragon

1 T minced oregano

1 T drained capers

Preheat the grill or barbecue, lightly oil the peppers, squash and onion slices sprinkle with salt and pepper and grill until tender. Grill the bread slices until browned, and then rub with the garlic halves.

1. Cut the bread into large cubes, and cut the grilled vegetables into 1 inch pieces and place in a large salad bowl.

2. Make the salad dressing by combining the ingredients in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper

3. Add the dressing, tomatoes, with their juices and the remaining ingredients to the salad. Toss and let stand for 20 mins. before serving.

(Copyright Gaynor’s School of Cooking 2017

All rights reserved)