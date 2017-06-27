Good Samaritans Help Rescue Baby Bird Stuck In Grate

June 27, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Squirrel Hill, Susan Koeppen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A baby bird is safe and sound after receiving help from KDKA-TV’s Susan Koeppen and some Good Samaritans.

Koeppen’s family noticed a baby bird stuck in a grate outside her home.

They tried everything to get it out Monday night, but had no luck.

Today, some Good Samaritans stopped by to help, and Koeppen had the tools to get the job done.

“So we were able to use a shovel, my bucket from my garage, and some good old elbow grease to get the baby bird out of the grate. So, now the baby bird is in my backyard in a bucket,” Koeppen said.

Mama bird came by a couple times to drop some worms. Susan says the baby is now hopping around in her backyard.

She has named the bird, Marc-Andre Furry.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch