Good Samaritans Help Rescue Baby Bird Stuck In Grate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A baby bird is safe and sound after receiving help from KDKA-TV’s Susan Koeppen and some Good Samaritans.

Koeppen’s family noticed a baby bird stuck in a grate outside her home.

They tried everything to get it out Monday night, but had no luck.

Today, some Good Samaritans stopped by to help, and Koeppen had the tools to get the job done.

“So we were able to use a shovel, my bucket from my garage, and some good old elbow grease to get the baby bird out of the grate. So, now the baby bird is in my backyard in a bucket,” Koeppen said.

Marc Andre Furry has been removed from the bucket .. Hopped off with his parents! My work is done. #birdrescue pic.twitter.com/qEHnHDA8m2 — susan koeppen (@susankoeppen) June 27, 2017

Mama bird came by a couple times to drop some worms. Susan says the baby is now hopping around in her backyard.

She has named the bird, Marc-Andre Furry.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter