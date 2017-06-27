Pitt AD Heather Lyke On On-Campus Stadium: ‘It’s Not A Significant Priority’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke has hit the ground running since taking over the Panthers’ athletic department and joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to discuss some of her initiatives.

One initiative that a lot of fans have been hoping for is an on-campus stadium.

“It’s not a significant priority for us right now at all,” Lyke said. “Our focus is on being at Heinz Field, creating an extraordinary, something uniquely Pittsburgh, and something that helps distinguish us from a recruiting standpoint.”

Another big sticking point for fans is the Pitt script and old color combinations. For them, Lyke had what could be seen as potentially good news.

“The script Pitt is not going away, and we love the strength of that brand,” she said.

In terms of switching back to the old colors, Lyke said, “I do think it is worth exploring options and whether or not it makes sense to go back is something we’re definitely evaluating.”

In terms of on-the-field and court performance, Kevin Stallings’ first year at the helm of the basketball program was a rocky one, but Lyke had high praise for her head coach.

“Kevin and I have had some really exceptional conversations. There’s a lot of depth to him. He’s a very intelligent person. Obviously undeterred in his focus on building this program the right way with the right kids. Obviously very unexpected process that he had to endure this summer which is rebuilding a program.”

Click the audio link below to hear more from Lyke as he addressed another key under her administration, getting better attendance at football games.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter