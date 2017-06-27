Plans For Final Phase Of Mon-Fayette Expressway Moving Forward

June 27, 2017 3:18 AM
Filed Under: Mon Fayette Expressway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Plans to construct the final phase of the Mon-Fayette Expressway are a step closer to becoming reality.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission voted to move the project forward Monday. The final phase would run from Jefferson Hills north to Monroeville.

The Turnpike Commission put design work for the project on hold earlier this year, amid questions about how best to spend the $2.2 billion needed for the roadway. The Turnpike Commission later said the money can’t be used for other projects unless the Legislature passes a new law to allow it.

11 state lawmakers from southwestern Pennsylvania signed a letter earlier this month, urging the commission not to resume work.

