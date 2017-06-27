Police Search For Vehicles Stolen From O’Hara, Fox Chapel

O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police were searching for three vehicles that were reported stolen early Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles were stolen in O’Hara Township. A third vehicle was stolen in Fox Chapel. Police were also looking for four suspects in connection with the thefts.
NOW: O’hara Twp police looking for 4 suspects, after 3 vehicles stolen overnight- 2 from O’hara, 1 from Ross. Live reports this AM on #KDKA pic.twitter.com/lhBdGCDaVT
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) June 27, 2017
An Allegheny County emergency official says the first call related to the thefts was made to 911 at 3:05 a.m.
Police were gathered at a GetGo gas station on Freeport Road in O’Hara Township, near the Waterworks Mall.