Police Search For Vehicles Stolen From O’Hara, Fox Chapel

June 27, 2017 5:08 AM
O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police were searching for three vehicles that were reported stolen early Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles were stolen in O’Hara Township. A third vehicle was stolen in Fox Chapel. Police were also looking for four suspects in connection with the thefts.

An Allegheny County emergency official says the first call related to the thefts was made to 911 at 3:05 a.m.

Police were gathered at a GetGo gas station on Freeport Road in O’Hara Township, near the Waterworks Mall.

