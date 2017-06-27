PWSA Issues Warning After Report Of Men Gaining Entry To Home Posing As Employees

June 27, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is issuing a reminder after two men gained entry to a home posing as employees.

Details of the incident have not been released, but the PWSA issued some helpful safety tips Tuesday morning.

First, before you let someone into your home, make sure they have an ID. All PWSA workers will have an ID and clothing with their logo.

Additionally, you can call the PWSA at (412)-255-2423 to make sure someone should be at your home.

If you have suspicions about their identity, call 911.

