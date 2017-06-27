Car Goes Airborne, Crashes Along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed late Monday night in Overbrook.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the inbound side of Route 51 near Route 88.
According to officials, the vehicle hit a fence, then a telephone pole, went airborne and crashed over a hillside.
When officials arrived at the scene, they found no one in the car.
Police were talking to witnesses at the scene.
