Car Goes Airborne, Crashes Along Route 51

June 27, 2017 12:59 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed late Monday night in Overbrook.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the inbound side of Route 51 near Route 88.

According to officials, the vehicle hit a fence, then a telephone pole, went airborne and crashed over a hillside.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found no one in the car.

Police were talking to witnesses at the scene.

