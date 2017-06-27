MLB Network Analyst Sean Casey Expects Pirates To Be Sellers At Deadline

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — MLB Network analyst and former Pirate Sean Casey joined The Cook and Poni Show on Tuesday to talk about the Pirates push before the All-Star break and whether they might be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

“I think if your six games below .500 and your coming into late July, I gotta think their sellers,” Casey said. “Cutch is playing some good baseball. He’s hot and he is swinging the bat well. I mean he would bring a lot in return.”

Casey tells the guys Andrew McCutchen is the Pirates prime trade piece at the deadline, and the way he is playing right now, his value is high and could bring a huge return to help the Pirates build around their young pieces like Josh Bell, Gregory Polano, Austin Meadows and Jameson Taillion.

The other named mentioned in most trade rumors swirling around the Pirates is pitcher Gerrit Cole.

“I would love to see the Pirates keep him,” Casey added. “I think it’s too early. I don’t think the time is right to get rid of Cole just yet. If you have plans on winning anything at some point you have to keep Cole,” Casey said.

Casey admits that he started to have doubts about McCutchen being able to rebound, but his history should have told him better.

“The back of the baseball card doesn’t lie and Andrew McCutchen is a premiere player,” Casey said. “You’re gonna have a down year or two throughout a great career that he has had. I think the one guy that didn’t lose belief was Andrew McCutchen. He knew he was going to get things going and he has and he is back to showing what he can do.”

Listen to the full interview including Sean’s pick to win the NL Central and what he did as a born and raised Pittsburgher for the Pens playoff run.

