Tyler Kennedy On Ryan Reaves: ‘This Guy Throws Sledgehammers’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – There has been much debate about the Penguins trade for forward Ryan Reaves, but former Penguin Tyler Kennedy says there will be no such debate among Reaves’ new teammates.

“Honestly, it just makes you that much braver,” Kennedy said. “Guys like that would just make me feel a lot tougher on the ice because I knew that they would take care of their tough guys.”

So does that mean Sidney Crosby is a fan of the move?

“Honestly, I was actually going to tweet “Dubinsky’s going to be calling Sid, Mr. Crosby on the ice, I have a feeling now,” said Kennedy.

The reason behind that, Kennedy says, is because Reaves is capable of dropping any player in the league.

“This guy throws sledgehammers. This guy, he’s the toughest guy in the league, and when he throws bombs, they’re going to hurt, and I think everyone in the league knows that,” he said.

Click the audio link below to hear more from Kennedy on why the Pens will greatly benefit from having Reaves on the ice protecting them next year.

