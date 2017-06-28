WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Carnegie Science Center Gets $7.5M Donation For New Wing

June 28, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Carnegie Science Center, PPG, PPG Foundation, PPG Science Pavilion

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Carnegie Science Center has received its largest gift, a $7.5 million donation from PPG and its corporate foundation for the interactive museum in Pittsburgh.

The gift is part of more than $42.5 million being spent on a new 37,000-square-foot wing that will be known as the PPG Science Pavilion for at least 20 years.

Ann Metzger, who co-directs the science center, says the new wing will enable the museum to host “blockbuster” exhibits the center is now too small to accommodate.

The 36-year-old science center also hopes to create new science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM – programs with the expansion.

