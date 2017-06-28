Long-Term Closure On Streets Run Road Begins Wednesday

June 28, 2017 3:46 AM
BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-term closure of Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.

PennDOT plans to close the road to traffic between Missionary Drive and Springdale Drive beginning at 7 a.m. It’s scheduled to be closed through Monday, July 31.

The closure is for slide repair work.

PennDOT has posted the following detour routes:

From South of the Slide
• Take Streets Run Road to Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)
• Turn left onto Route 51
• Take the ramp to Lebanon Church Road toward McKeesport and West Mifflin
• From Lebanon Church Road, turn left onto Route 885 (Lebanon Road)
• Turn left onto Route 885 (Mifflin Road)
• From Route 885, turn right onto Glass Run Road
• Turn right onto Baldwin Road
• Baldwin Road becomes Streets Run Road
• End detour

From North of the Slide
• Take Streets Run Road to Ramp Street
• Turn right onto Ramp Street
• Turn right onto Mifflin Road
• Turn right onto Lebanon Road (Route 885)
• Turn right onto Lebanon Church Road
• Turn right onto Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)
• Turn right onto Streets Run Road
• End detour

From Southbound Route 885
• Turn right onto Lebanon Road (Route 885)
• Turn right onto Lebanon Church Road
• Turn right onto Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard)
• Turn right onto Streets Run Road
• End detour

Last week, Allegheny County Public Works closed nearby Schuette Road between Streets Run Road and Willet Road. Two retaining walls along Schuette Road collapsed during flash floods earlier this month.

