Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer At Pens Game To Stand Trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man who was tased during a scuffle with police at a Pittsburgh Penguins playoff game last month will stand trial.

Jason Miller, 29, Altoona, was caught up in the game. According to police, he was causing quite a disturbance in the stands.

Police say Miller was unruly and using non-stop profanity. The crowd around Miller was annoyed and he was asked to leave several times,

However, he refused and said he paid too much money for his ticket.

Officers came to escort him out, but he broke free and allegedly attacked a female sergeant.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Click Here To Watch Video Of The Incident

He’s accused of choking her in the elevator, which prompted other officers to jump in and use a Taser on him.

One officer suffered a knee injury.

Today in court, Miller offered no apologies.

“Everybody’s seen it on tape. That’s all I have to say,” Miller said as he entered the courtroom. “I did nothing wrong.”

He was held for trial.

“All the fans that were around me we all enjoyed our game, we all laughed and had an amazing time. The only thing I sat in a section with a guy that probably should’ve been at home watching the game. It’s a Pens game, that’s all I have to say,” Miller said.

An additional charge was added today against Miller. Police said the elevator operator was injured during the scuffle as well.

